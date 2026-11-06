Tokyo, Nov. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Shinkin Central Bank and Shinkin Kyodo Center said Friday that a system failure briefly disrupted automated teller machine services at 128 shinkin banks, mainly institutions in the country's west.

Shinkin Central Bank, the central financial institution for shinkin banks, and the Shinkin Kyodo Center, which operates a network system for the banks, issued a statement deeply apologizing for the incident.

They said the system failure was caused by an equipment malfunction, not a cyberattack, and pledged to make utmost efforts to prevent a recurrence.

The glitch occurred in the network system around 1:30 p.m. Friday, briefly leaving customers unable to conduct over-the-counter transactions or deposit and withdraw money through ATMs at the 128 institutions, including Okazaki Shinkin Bank in the central prefecture of Aichi, Osaka City Shinkin Bank in the western prefecture of Osaka and Hiroshima Shinkin Bank in Hiroshima Prefecture, also western Japan.

The system was fully restored shortly after 7 p.m. the same day, according to Shinkin Central Bank, the Shinkin Kyodo Center and the National Association of Shinkin Banks.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]