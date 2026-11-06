Tokyo, Nov. 6 (Jiji Press)--NTT Docomo Inc. President Yoshiaki Maeda said Friday that up to around 300,000 sets of personal information, including names, addresses and identity verification document numbers, have been breached through unauthorized access.

The compromised data also included bank account numbers and account holders' names, the chief of the major Japanese mobile phone carrier said at a press conference in Tokyo.

The unauthorized access was detected Wednesday, and the company suspended early Thursday its online services, including "My docomo," which allows subscribers to check their usage.

Also among the leaked information were phone numbers and subscription plan details. Former subscribers were also affected. Meanwhile, no credit card information was compromised.

Maeda also said the company plans to pay compensation to affected people, with the scope of recipients to be determined later.

NTT Docomo President Yoshiaki Maeda (center) and others apologize at a press conference held in Tokyo on Friday over personal information breaches caused by unauthorized access.

NTT Docomo President Yoshiaki Maeda holds a press conference in Tokyo on Friday over personal information data breaches caused by unauthorized access.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]