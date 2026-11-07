Beijing/Tokyo, Nov. 7 (Jiji Press)--The administration of Chinese President Xi Jinping maintains its hard-line stance against Japan a year after Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's parliamentary remarks regarding a possible contingency over Taiwan angered Beijing.

The Chinese administration has shown some signs of softening its stance but has refused to hold intergovernmental dialogue with Tokyo. A thaw in relations between the two countries seems a long way off.

At a meeting of the Budget Committee of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of Japan's parliament, on Nov. 7, 2025, Takaichi said that a contingency over Taiwan could constitute a so-called survival-threatening situation for Japan, in which the country can exercise its right to collective self-defense.

China, which regards Taiwan as a renegade province, reacted sharply against the remarks, with an official of the country's Foreign Ministry calling them a blatant interference in China's internal affairs, and the Xi administration started to take retaliatory measures against Japan.

Beijing also denounced the Takaichi government's security policy, claiming that Japan is pursuing new militarism or seeking remilitarization.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]