Beijing, Nov. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japan and China have moved toward selective dependence in the field of economy since Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's parliamentary remarks on a possible Taiwan contingency infuriated Beijing a year ago.

On Nov. 7, 2025, Takaichi said at a meeting of the Budget Committee of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of Japan's parliament, that a Taiwan contingency could constitute a so-called survival-threatening situation for Japan, in which the country can exercise its right to collective self-defense. This angered China, which in response imposed export restrictions and other measures against Japan.

Following the remarks, the two sides have been reconsidering their economic interdependence from the viewpoint of economic security, with China working to diversify supply sources for semiconductor-manufacturing equipment and Japan doing so for critical minerals.

Still, the Japan-China relationship over state-of-the-art technologies remains strong, prompting the two sides to pursue selective dependence, in which they look for new opportunities while cutting risks.

A report released in October by major Chinese broker Huaxi Securities Co. said that the Chinese chip industry has a long way to go to end its dependence on Japan.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]