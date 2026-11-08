Tokyo, Nov. 8 (Jiji Press)--A powerful earthquake measuring up to upper 5, the fourth-highest level on the Japanese seismic intensity scale, struck Aichi Prefecture in central Japan on Sunday.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 5.7 occurred around 1:04 a.m. at a depth of roughly 40 kilometers in the western part of Shizuoka Prefecture, which neighbors Aichi.

No tsunami was triggered by the quake.

The Aichi city of Chita registered upper 5 on the seismic intensity scale, while the city of Seto in the same prefecture, the city of Ena in Gifu Prefecture, north of Aichi, and the Shizuoka city of Hamamatsu logged lower 5.

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