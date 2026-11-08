Baku, Nov. 8 (Jiji Press)--Some fans of popular Japanese television drama "Vivant" have been flocking to Azerbaijan, hoping to see with their own eyes where the second season of the hit series was filmed.

The country on the western shore of the Caspian Sea will likely continue welcoming more Japanese visitors, with a travel agency saying that package tour sales have been strong.

Among the set-jetters who visited Azerbaijan in late October was Mayumi Kishi, 47, from Tokyo. Standing before the ruins of a bathhouse at the Palace of the Shirvanshahs in the country's capital of Baku, which appeared in the drama as Jerusalem, Kishi said: "This is it. The character came out from this spot."

Squealing with delight, she took photos on her smartphone.

Kishi had already planned to visit Azerbaijan even before learning about where the drama series was filmed. After a suggestion by her travel companion, she decided to stop by and pay a visit to one of the places that served as the drama's filming locations. She said that she watched the drama before the trip to familiarize herself with the filming locations.

A bookstore used as a filming location for TV drama "Vivant," pictured in Baku on Oct. 29

The Palace of the Shirvanshahs, one of the filming locations for popular TV drama "Vivant," pictured in Baku on Oct. 26.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]