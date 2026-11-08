Tokyo, Nov. 8 (Jiji Press)--A powerful earthquake measuring up to upper 5, the fourth-highest level on the Japanese seismic intensity scale, jolted Aichi Prefecture and other parts of central Japan on Sunday, injuring 21 people.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 5.7 occurred around 1:04 a.m. at a depth of 41 kilometers in the western part of Shizuoka Prefecture, which neighbors Aichi.

No tsunami was triggered by the quake.

The city of Chita in Aichi registered upper 5 on the seismic intensity scale, while lower 5 was logged in the city of Seto in the same prefecture, the village of Urugi in Nagano Prefecture, the city of Ena in Gifu Prefecture and the city of Hamamatsu in Shizuoka.

According to the Aichi prefectural government and other sources, a woman in her 50s in the city of Hekinan in Aichi fell while evacuating outdoors and broke her left ankle, and 17 others in the prefecture were slightly injured. In Shizuoka, three people were also slightly injured.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]