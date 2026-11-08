Tokyo, Nov. 8 (Jiji Press)--A national rally calling for the immediate and collective return of all Japanese citizens abducted by North Korea decades ago was held in Tokyo on Sunday, attended by about 800 people, including Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

"The parents of abductees are living each day on the edge," Takuya Yokota, the younger brother of Megumi Yokota, who was abducted to North Korea in 1977 at the age of 13, said at the rally. "I want everyone to continue fighting with us with a strong determination never to give up until all abductees return home."

Takuya, 58, is head of the Association of Families of Victims Kidnapped by North Korea, one of the organizers of the rally.

Sakie Yokota, Megumi's 90-year-old mother, who is the only remaining parent among the families of government-recognized abductees still awaiting the return of their loved ones, said, "I feel indescribable heartache and sorrow because a family member I raised with great care was taken away."

"For almost 50 years, we have been unable to save her. We must continue to show, with one united heart, that we will never allow the abduction issue to be left unaddressed," Sakie said.

Sakie Yokota, mother of Megumi Yokota, who was abducted by North Korea, calls for her daughter's return in Tokyo's Chiyoda Ward on Sunday.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi (far right) delivers remarks at a rally calling for the immediate return of Japanese citizens abducted by North Korea in Tokyo's Chiyoda Ward on Sunday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]