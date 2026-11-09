Kanazawa, Ishikawa Pref., Nov. 9 (Jiji Press)--The body of a woman has been found in a forest in central Japan, based on a statement by an unemployed man who was arrested for allegedly confining her.

The police department of the central prefecture of Ishikawa arrested the man, Takashi Utsunomiya, 49, from the city of Hiroshima, western Japan, by Sunday. He is suspected of confining the woman in her 20s, a resident of the Ishikawa city of Nonoichi, in a car and driving from Nonoichi to Komatsu, another city in Ishikawa, against her will from around 5:15 a.m. Oct. 30 to 2:30 p.m. the same day.

Utsunomiya told the police that he killed the woman and left her body in a mountain. Investigators found the body in a forest in the city of Awara in the central prefecture of Fukui, adjacent to Ishikawa, on Saturday.

Based on his statement, the Ishikawa police department will continue investigating the case with in mind the possibility of serving him with a fresh warrant for allegedly murdering the woman and abandoning her body.

The victim is Saya Nakada, a 26-year-old eatery employee, who was believed to be in a dating relationship with Utsunomiya.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]