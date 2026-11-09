Tokyo, Nov. 9 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government and the Bank of Japan bought 7,975.6 billion yen for dollars in foreign exchange market intervention on July 30, the Ministry of Finance said Monday.

This was the largest single-day yen-buying intervention conducted by Japanese authorities with an aim to stem a drop in the country's currency, surpassing the previous record of 6,278.7 billion yen purchased on April 30 this year, according to the intervention data for the July-September quarter.

The Japanese authorities stepped in the market also on July 31 and Aug. 3, buying 5,552.3 billion yen for dollars and 1,871.4 billion yen, respectively. The total intervention amount over the three days came to 15,399.3 billion yen.

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