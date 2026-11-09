Kumamoto, Nov. 9 (Jiji Press)--The city government of Yatsushiro, Kumamoto Prefecture, on Monday certified a woman who died following a major earthquake that struck the southwestern Japan prefecture in July as a disaster-related death, the first such recognition linked to the tremblor.

The recognition brought the death toll of the 7.1-maginitude quake on July 28 to 39, including additional suspected disaster-related deaths.

The woman, who was a Yatsushiro resident in her 90s, suffered from a subdural hematoma due to a fall during the earthquake, according to the city government. She later died after experiencing a decline in physical function because of impaired consciousness.

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