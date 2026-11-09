Naha, Okinawa Pref., Nov. 9 (Jiji Press)--Four Chinese coast guard vessels entered Japanese waters on Monday off the Senkaku Islands in the southernmost prefecture of Okinawa.

This was the first entry by a Chinese official ship into Japan's territorial waters around the islands in the East China Sea since Oct. 10.

The four Haijing vessels crossed into the waters off Kuba Island, one of the islands, between around 10:35 a.m. and 10:50 a.m., according to the Japan Coast Guard's 11th regional headquarters in Naha, the capital of the prefecture. All four ships left the waters by around 12:30 p.m.

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