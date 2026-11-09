Tokyo, Nov. 9 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will provide a coastal radar system to the Philippine navy as part of its grant aid cooperation program aimed at providing defense equipment and supplies to like-minded countries, the Foreign Ministry said Monday.

It will be the first transfer of a complete defense equipment system under the Japanese official security assistance framework. It is aimed at boosting the deterrence of the Philippine armed forces in view of hegemonic moves by China.

The Japanese government is considering providing complete systems to other countries as well under the framework.

Equipment provision under the official security assistance framework, which was launched in fiscal 2023, has been limited to dual-use products and parts. It takes place every fiscal year for the Philippines, which faces important sea lanes.

This time, Japan will also provide dual-use unmanned aerial vehicles for monitoring and surveillance to the Philippine air force. The total value is 4.3 billion yen.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]