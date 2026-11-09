Tokyo, Nov. 9 (Jiji Press)--Vietnam aims to deepen cooperation with Japan in sectors such as artificial intelligence and semiconductors, top Vietnamese leader To Lam said in a speech before the Diet, Japan's parliament, Monday.

Lam, general secretary of the Vietnam's Communist Party and president of the Southeast Asian country, said that his country wants to pursue a new path of development together with Japan.

He also said he hopes that the development of one side will expand opportunities for the other to make leaps forward, leading to regional peace, stability and prosperity.

Lam said he views science and technology, innovation and digital transformation as important driving forces for future development. Japan plays a crucial role in these areas, he added.

He also said that he highly values and supports Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's proposal announced in Hanoi in May to evolve the Free and Open Indo-Pacific initiative.

Vietnamese leader To Lam delivers a speech at a plenary meeting of the House of Representatives at the Diet Building in Tokyo on Monday.

Vietnamese leader To Lam delivers a speech at a plenary meeting of the House of Representatives at the Diet Building in Tokyo on Monday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]