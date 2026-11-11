Tokyo, Nov. 11 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to strengthen production systems for defense equipment in order to secure wartime sustainment capabilities, it was learned Wednesday.

The government will mainly consider introducing government-owned, contractor-operated systems and financially supporting private companies. It intends to establish systems in peacetime that would enable it to rapidly increase production during emergencies.

At a joint meeting of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's National Defense Division and Research Commission on Security on Wednesday, the Defense Ministry outlined its production expansion plan. The ministry plans to set out details in the country's three key national security-related documents scheduled to be revised by the end of the year.

The Defense Ministry plans to boost production of ammunition and drones. While considering converting production lines for civilian components into defense-use production lines, it will also promote transfers of defense equipment to foreign countries and increase procurement from allied and like-minded countries.

As Russia's invasion of Ukraine has become protracted, the importance of sustaining military operations over the long term has become increasingly apparent. In Japan, however, it is difficult to expect steady demand for defense equipment in peacetime and companies in the defense industry have been exiting the sector. The Japanese government regards this trend as a risk that could undermine the stable supply of defense equipment.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]