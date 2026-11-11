Tokyo, Nov. 11 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department on Wednesday arrested a man in his 30s on suspicion of stealing a luxury watch worth 46 million yen from a store in the Japanese capital's Nakano Ward, investigative sources said.

The incident occurred on Oct. 29 at a watch store on the third floor of Nakano Broadway, a shopping center. The man tried on an Audemars Piguet watch and ran away with it.

The MPD located the man in Nagoya in Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, and took him into custody.

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