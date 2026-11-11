Tokyo, Nov. 11 (Jiji Press)--Nissan Motor Co. on Wednesday reported a consolidated net loss of 39,705 million yen for April-September, improving from a loss of 221,921 million yen a year earlier.

The company remained in the red on a first-half basis for the second straight fiscal year, due to its poor performance in the Chinese market, where local automakers are strong.

Meanwhile, Nissan posted an operating profit of 80,009 million yen for the six-month period, compared with a loss of 27,653 million yen, on sales of 6,071.9 billion yen, up 8.8 pct year on year.

For the year through next March, the company maintained its net profit forecast of 20 billion yen, but lowered its global vehicle sales estimate from 3.15 million units to between 2.97 million and 3 million units.

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