Tokyo, Nov. 11 (Jiji Press)--Vietnamese leader To Lam visited the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Wednesday, calling for investment in the Southeast Asian nation.

Accompanied by Vietnamese Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan, Lam, Vietnam's president and general secretary of the Communist Party, met with Japan Exchange Group Inc. CEO Hiromi Yamaji.

Also attending were Mizuho Financial Group Inc. President Masahiro Kihara, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. President Junichi Hanzawa and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. President Toru Nakashima.

They exchanged views on the investment environment in Japan and Vietnam.

After the meeting, participants gathered at the TSE's former trading floor for a commemorative photo. Lam rang the bell used to commemorate new listings and the first trading day of the year.

Vietnamese leader To Lam (far left) visits the Tokyo Stock Exchange in the capital's Chuo Ward on Wednesday.

Vietnamese leader To Lam and others pose for a commemorative photo at the Tokyo Stock Exchange in the capital's Chuo Ward on Wednesday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]