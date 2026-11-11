Tokyo, Nov. 11 (Jiji Press)--NTT Docomo Inc. said Wednesday that a disruption to its mobile phone network, which began earlier in the day, had been largely resolved.

The major Japanese mobile carrier urged customers experiencing connection problems to restart their phones or turn airplane mode on and off. It said it was investigating the cause of the disruption and had found no evidence of unauthorized access or a cyberattack.

A similar network disruption occurred at NTT Docomo on Thursday, but it is unclear whether the two incidents are related.

The latest disruption began around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, affecting the carrier's 5G Standalone high-speed, high-capacity telecommunications network service. Users experienced difficulties making calls and accessing data services.

Normal service gradually resumed from around 4:30 p.m., the company said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]