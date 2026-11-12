Tokyo, Nov. 11 (Jiji Press)--NTT Docomo Inc. said Wednesday that a disruption to its mobile phone network, which began earlier in the day, had been fully resolved.

The major Japanese mobile carrier said the disruption was caused by a switching system that processes signals from base stations failing to operate normally. It said it had found no evidence of unauthorized access or a cyberattack.

A similar network disruption occurred at NTT Docomo on Thursday last week, but it is unclear whether the two incidents are related.

The latest disruption began around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, affecting the carrier's 5G Standalone high-speed, high-capacity telecommunications network service. Users experienced difficulties making calls and accessing data services.

Service gradually returned to normal from around 4:30 p.m. and was fully restored at around 7:20 p.m.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]