Cairo, Nov. 11 (Jiji Press)--Japan will provide 294 million yen to improve medical services in the Palestinian territory of Gaza, the World Health Organization said Wednesday.

The funds will be used to strengthen the coordination of emergency medical teams in the area.

A ceremony to sign the agreement between the Japanese government and the WHO was held in the Palestinian city of Ramallah in the West Bank on Tuesday.

Japanese Ambassador for Palestinian Affairs Katsuhiko Araike said, "As profound challenges persist in Gaza, the needs of the Palestinian people extend beyond immediate humanitarian relief."

"They also require the restoration of essential infrastructure, the strengthening of public institutions and the sustained provision of basic services that enable communities to rebuild their lives with dignity and hope," he added.

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