Tokyo, Nov. 12 (Jiji Press)--A senior Russian official has tried to justify the government's decision to place Japan Tobacco Inc.'s assets in Russia under the temporary management of a Russian company.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the measure is a response to what she described as Japan's explicit hostile action, referring to its economic sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

Zakharova explained that the measure is designed to minimize economic losses from unfair and unilateral restrictions and to reciprocate Japan's sanctions.

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed two executive orders to place Japan Tobacco's all seven Russian units under temporary control, effectively stripping the Japanese company of its management rights.

The Japanese government is the top shareholder of Japan Tobacco, owning over a third of the company. A possible decline in dividend payments following the Russian move could impact Japan's finances.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]