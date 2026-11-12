London, Nov. 11 (Jiji Press)--Japan House London on Wednesday kicked off an exhibition displaying exuberant "Yankii" rebellious youth fashion seen at coming-of-age ceremonies in the southwestern Japan city of Kitakyushu.

Running until April 18 next year, the "Tradition/Rebellion" exhibition at Japan House London, a hub for promoting Japanese culture established by the Japanese government, showcases both the Yankii fashion culture centered on standing out from the crowd and the originality and diversity seen in Kitakyushu, Fukuoka Prefecture.

The exhibition highlights the culture's rebellious spirit through "haori" traditional Japanese overgarments adorned with flashy embroidery and what is known in Japan as a "Regent" hairstyle, a blend of a pompadour and a ducktail.

Along with the history of Kitakyushu, the event features a video introducing the unique attires of eight newly minted adults.

Sota Yamaguchi, who curated the exhibition, said that the striking fashion came about through craftsmen's trial and error to capture the new adults' resolve to surpass those close to them and their seniors.

People attend an exhibition showcasing Kitakyushu's "Yankii" fashion associated with coming-of-age ceremonies at Japan House London on Wednesday.

Fashion designer Sota Yamaguchi, who curated an exhibition on Kitakyushu's coming-of-age ceremony culture at Japan House London, pictured on Monday

Kitakyushu Mayor Kazuhisa Takeuchi visits an exhibition on his city's coming-of-age ceremony culture at Japan House London on Wednesday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]