Tokyo, Nov. 12 (Jiji Press)--Beer sales at four major makers in Japan surged 22 pct in October from a year earlier apparently because of a tax cut, industry officials said Thursday.

Sales of Kirin Brewery Co.'s "Ichibanshibori" rose 8 pct, and those of Sapporo Breweries Ltd.'s Black Label gained 3 pct.

Sales of Asahi Breweries Ltd.'s Super Dry dropped 9 pct after the company increased its shipments a year before following supply disruptions caused by a cyberattack.

Suntory Spirits Ltd.'s The Premium Malt's saw its sales decline 7 pct.

The four makers saw their combined sales of "happoshu" quasi-beer and so-called third-segment beer-like beverages drop 36 pct and 85 pct, respectively, because of tax increases.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]