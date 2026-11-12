Tokyo, Nov. 12 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Newspaper Publishers and Editors Association has issued a statement calling for the immediate release of a Japanese journalist who was detained by Russian authorities nearly a month ago.

In the statement released Wednesday, the association, also known as Nihon Shinbun Kyokai, strongly protested the detention of the Hokkaido Shimbun newspaper reporter and firmly demanded his immediate release.

Noting that the freedom of news gathering and reporting and free speech serve as "the foundation of a democratic society," the association stated that such freedoms "should never be unjustly violated" and that press activities "should not be hindered."

The association expressed "deep sympathy" with the detained reporter and the newspaper, as well as its "unwavering solidarity" in seeking the reporter's release.

It urged the Japanese government to continue maximum diplomatic efforts to ensure the reporter's safety and immediate release.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]