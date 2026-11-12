Tokyo, Nov. 12 (Jiji Press)--Major Japanese department stores will sell "fukubukuro" lucky bags for their New Year's sale next year, with many featuring frozen foods and gourmet ingredients.

The focus on food reflects department store operators' aim to generate interest in their products as a proposed cut in the consumption tax rate on food next April is expected to boost demand for dining at home.

Stores are also offering sheep-themed food and experiences because 2027 is the Year of the Sheep in the 12-year Chinese zodiac cycle.

Takashimaya Co. has prepared a 20,270-yen bag containing 30 servings of frozen foods, including its store-brand sweet-and-sour pork and hamburg steaks, along with a 121-liter freezer.

The company will also offer a 2,027-yen set consisting of lamb meat and a grill for "jingisukan," a mutton barbecue dish. Both offerings will be available to five customers each through a lottery.

Frozen foods and a freezer, the contents of a Takashimaya fukubukuro for 2027, are displayed in Tokyo on Nov. 4.

A sheep makes an appearance at a Tobu Department Store event announcing its fukubukuro for 2027 in Tokyo on Nov. 4.

Matsuya Ginza presents its 2027 fukubukuro with randomized contents in Tokyo on Nov. 4.

Matsuya Asakusa announces its 2027 fukubukuro in Tokyo on Nov. 4.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]