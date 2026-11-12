Tokyo, Nov. 12 (Jiji Press)--Hanshin Tigers infielder Teruaki Sato, who won the batting triple crown in the 2026 regular season in the Central League of the Nippon Professional Baseball Organization, was selected as the inaugural recipient of the award honoring late baseball legend Shigeo Nagashima on Thursday.

The award honors position players who excel in both offense and defense in professional baseball.

There are no specific selection criteria. Instead, the award considers plays that captivate fans and contributions to enhancing the cultural value of professional baseball.

Sato, 27, became the ninth player in NPB history to win a regular season triple crown, leading the Central League in three major batting categories. He was also recognized for making a strong impression in areas beyond his statistical achievements.

Sadaharu Oh, chairman the award's selection committee, said that Sato's name will remain in history forever as the first recipient. "It'll be a send-off gift to Sato, who is going to (play in) the United States," he also said.

Hanshin Tigers infielder Teruaki Sato

Sadaharu Oh announces the first recipient of the award honoring late baseball legend Shigeo Nagashima in Tokyo on Thursday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]