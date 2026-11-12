Tokyo, Nov. 12 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is considering arranging a meeting between Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and International Criminal Court President Tomoko Akane, Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said Thursday.

Akane, a Japanese national, and the ICC have been targeted by sanctions imposed by the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Kihara said that the Japanese government would like to make an advance payment of its contribution to the ICC for 2027 within this year.

He made these remarks when he received a proposal from Gen Nakatani and Yasue Funayama, co-chairs of a suprapartisan parliamentary group on human rights diplomacy, calling for Takaichi and Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi to meet Akane when she returns to Japan later this month.

At a later press conference, Kihara said it had yet to be decided whether to make the advance payment, adding, "The government will continue to consider what financial measures it can take."

Members of a suprapartisan parliamentary group on human rights diplomacy, including its co-chair Gen Nakatani (third from left), hand Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara (center) an emergency request calling for the continued existence of the International Criminal Court at the Diet Building in Tokyo on Thursday.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara holds a press conference at the prime minister's office in Tokyo on Thursday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]