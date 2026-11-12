Tokyo, Nov. 12 (Jiji Press)--Many Japanese business leaders cited a shortage of cybersecurity professionals as a key challenge in combating a rapid increase in cyberattacks, a survey by the Japan Association of Corporate Executives, known as Keizai Doyukai, showed Thursday.

Business leaders also voiced concern that cyberthreats are evolving so rapidly that countermeasures cannot keep pace, while recruiting and training personnel capable of addressing such threats takes time, underscoring the challenges facing corporate executives.

The survey was conducted among corporate executives nationwide from Oct. 22 to last Friday, drawing responses from 219 people.

Asked about their approach to preparing for cyberattacks, 180 respondents said they prioritize early detection, containing damage, ensuring business continuity and swift recovery, assuming that attacks will occur.

Their responses suggested that companies prioritize minimizing the impact of attacks rather than seeking complete protection against them.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]