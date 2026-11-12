Tokyo, Nov. 12 (Jiji Press)--Three major Japanese oil wholesalers have posted record group net profits for the April-September period, as crude oil prices stayed high amid turmoil in the Middle East.

They also recorded gains on oil inventory valuation, compared with losses a year earlier, according to earnings reports released by the three companies by Wednesday.

Eneos Holdings Inc. posted a first-half net profit of 511.9 billion yen, up 7.9-fold from a year before. Idemitsu Kosan Co.'s net profit rose 5.2-fold to 322.4 billion yen, while that of Cosmo Energy Holdings Co. climbed 6.2-fold to 147.3 billion yen.

Eneos and Idemitsu revised their full-year earnings forecasts upward, expecting crude oil prices to remain above previously projected levels. Eneos projected a full-year net profit of 615 billion yen, up 2.4-fold from the previous year.

Cosmo left its forecast unchanged, projecting a decline in crude oil prices.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]