Washington, Nov. 25 (Jiji Press)--The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative said Wednesday that the United States plans to impose tariffs on Japan and 13 other economies due to issues associated with overproduction.

Tariffs on Japan and the European Union will be capped at 15 pct, including existing tariffs, in accordance with their trade agreements with Washington. Meanwhile, China will be slapped with 20 pct tariffs.

The U.S. government is expected to put the tariffs in place in January 2027 or later. Tariff rates will return to the levels applied before what Washington called reciprocal tariffs were abolished following a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that found them unconstitutional.

Among the 14 countries and regions, Vietnam will face the highest tariff rate of 35 pct, while the rate on India is set at 25 pct. The lowest rate of 15 pct will apply to South Korea, Switzerland and some others, in addition to Japan and the EU.

The office also investigated Mexico and Norway but did not announce tariffs on them this time.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]