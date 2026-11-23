The masked mystery/horror writer Uketsu is a global phenomenon, with more than 10 million books sold worldwide. An ongoing exhibition in Tokyo lets fans dive into his eerie world in person.

Deep, Dark Japan

The anonymous author Uketsu is known for his white mask, black body suit, and steady stream of creepy creations. After his Japanese debut novel Hen na ie (trans. Strange Houses) set sales records, the follow up Hen na e (trans. Strange Pictures) established a series that has been translated for publication in 36 global markets, taking his unique style of Japanese horror/mystery worldwide.

Uketsu’s work as an author started on the web-media site Omocoro, matched by videos posted to a YouTube channel that now has over 2 million subscribers. That work ranges from mystery stories to music videos, many of which center on unsettling hand-made props. All of these various skills are on display at the Uketsu no Hen na Sekai Ten (Uketsu’s Strange World Exhibition), running until January 17, 2027, at Terada Warehouse in Tokyo.

Five drawings at the heart of the mystery in Strange Pictures. (© Nippon.com)

A 1:3 scale model recreating the house that kicks off an investigation in Strange Houses. Can you spot the oddity? (© Nippon.com)

The exhibit takes you into the world that Uketsu has built, with everything from original drawings from Strange Pictures to models based on Strange Houses. The first exhibit is a re-creation of Uketsu’s own room that is the setting for many of his YouTube videos. There are life-sized (or bigger!) Uketsu models scattered around the gloomy space, perfect for taking selfies as you walk through. There is even a mockup of a stage with the Uketsu Band and a video of one of Uketsu’s songs that lets you join in the music. Deeper inside is a gloomy forest path perfect for getting lost and enjoying a touch of fear, Uketsu style.

Uketsu sings, dances, and plays on stage in a video for your delight. You can even join in for a picture! (© Nippon.com)

What lurks in the abandoned factory at the end of the dark forest path? (© Nippon.com)

This peek inside Uketsu’s mind was made a reality by a team-up between Omocoro’s management company Burg Hamburg Burg and the horror event planner Yami. Together, they built houses and put up trees to fill the space and create something that finally made Uketsu’s dream of building his own theme park come true.

For Uketsu’s international fans, the event offers a glimpse of “deep Japan” that can’t—or maybe shouldn’t—be seen by just touring Japan’s famous sights. Come and get a real experience of all that J-horror has to offer, from bizarre local legends to the madness lurking behind everyday life.

An Uketsu clone waits above the entrance. (© Nippon.com)

Get your picture taken in Uketsu’s room! (© Nippon.com)

Old diagrams and letters from Strange Houses are on display. (© Nippon.com)

This space re-creates scenes from Strange Pictures. (© Nippon.com)

These models are based on floorplans in Strange Buildings. (© Nippon.com)

There are also props used in Uketsu videos, such as the surreal and unsettling meal boxes, used in a series of videos based on Uketsu’s trials in getting a traditional New Year’s osechi meal. (© Nippon.com)

The shop also sells Uketsu dolls and hairbands designed by the man himself. He focused on every detail, down to the placement of the tiny horn atop his head. (© Nippon.com)

Uketsu no Hen na Sekai Ten (Uketsu’s Strange World Exhibition)

Dates: October 23, 2026–January 17, 2027

October 23, 2026–January 17, 2027 Venue: Terada Warehouse G1 Building (2-6-4 Higashi Shinagawa, Shinagawa, Tokyo); access from Tennōzu Isle Station on the Tokyo Monorail and the Tokyo Waterfront Area Rapid Transit Rinkai Line

Terada Warehouse G1 Building (2-6-4 Higashi Shinagawa, Shinagawa, Tokyo); access from Tennōzu Isle Station on the Tokyo Monorail and the Tokyo Waterfront Area Rapid Transit Rinkai Line Hours: 10:00 am–7:30 pm (last admission at 7:00 pm). Open daily throughout the exhibition; opening hours may change during the year end and New Year period.

10:00 am–7:30 pm (last admission at 7:00 pm). Open daily throughout the exhibition; opening hours may change during the year end and New Year period. Admission: ¥2,700–¥2,900 for adults; ¥1,800–¥2,000 for junior high and high school students; ¥700–¥900 for children aged 4 through elementary school students. (Prices vary depending on the day.)

¥2,700–¥2,900 for adults; ¥1,800–¥2,000 for junior high and high school students; ¥700–¥900 for children aged 4 through elementary school students. (Prices vary depending on the day.) Website (in Japanese): https://uketsu.jp/museum/

(Originally published in Japanese. Reporting, text, and photos by Nippon.com. Banner photo: Uketsu makes an appearance at a media event to kick off the exhibition. © Nippon.com.)