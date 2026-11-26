Tokyo, Nov. 26 (Jiji Press)--The number of elementary and junior high school students in Japan who refused to go to school in fiscal 2025 grew by 4,023 from the previous year to a record 359,424, an education ministry survey showed Thursday.

The figure rose for the 13th straight year.

Truant high school students in fiscal 2025, which ended in March this year, stood at 71,983.

Those figures included students at special-needs schools.

The total number of recognized cases of bullying at elementary, junior high and high schools and special-needs schools came to 791,784, up by 22,762 and hitting a record high for the fifth consecutive year. Serious cases under the law for promoting measures to prevent bullying rose by 394 to 1,798, also a record high.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]