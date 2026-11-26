Tokyo, Nov. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi on Thursday called on Oman to continue close cooperation to help stabilize the Middle East situation as soon as possible.

At a meeting in Tokyo, Motegi and his Omani counterpart, Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, discussed the Middle East situation, including heightened tensions in the Strait of Hormuz.

This was the first face-to-face meeting between the two foreign ministers since Motegi visited Oman in August.

The Japanese minister also outlined progress on the POWERR Gulf initiative, a comprehensive cooperation framework being developed to boost the economic and energy resilience of member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

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