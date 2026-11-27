Tokyo, Nov. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Marshall Islands President Hilda Heine have expressed their commitment to deepening bilateral cooperation in the first-ever joint statement issued by the leaders of the two countries.

In their meeting at the prime minister's office in Tokyo on Thursday, Takaichi pledged to cooperate with the Marshall Islands in strengthening maritime security capabilities, developing infrastructure and addressing climate change. The joint statement appears to have been issued with China's growing maritime activities in mind.

"We want to work together to maintain and strengthen a free and open international order based on the rule of law, even in a challenging strategic environment," Takaichi said.

Heine responded that the two Pacific countries' partnership has become more important than ever amid growing global uncertainty.

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Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi (right) and Marshall Islands President Hilda Heine attend a joint press conference at the prime minister's office in Tokyo on Thursday.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi (right) shakes hands with Marshall Islands President Hilda Heine before their meeting at the prime minister's office in Tokyo on Thursday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]