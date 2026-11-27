Tokyo, Nov. 27 (Jiji Press)--The Senate, the upper chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, on Friday voted down a censure motion against education minister Yoshihiro Seki over having government officials attend political fundraising parties he hosted.

Seki had invited officials from the economy and health ministries to explain government policies at political fundraising parties he held in March and June 2024, collecting attendance fees of 90,000 yen per person from representatives of companies in the biopharmaceutical industry.

Despite initially telling the Diet that government officials attended only those two parties, Seki later disclosed that he had also invited officials from the Japan Fair Trade Commission and the Cabinet Office to three other parties, drawing fierce criticism from opposition parties.

The censure motion was submitted by seven opposition parties and one parliamentary group after Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi indicated that she would retain the education minister despite their calls for his voluntary resignation or dismissal.

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