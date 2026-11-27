Tokyo, Nov. 27 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government Friday adopted a plan to begin operating the planned secondary capital system, in which designated prefectures would carry out Tokyo's key functions in the event of a major disaster, around April 2028.

Under the basic plan, Japan will start accepting applications from prefectures that meet the criteria for secondary capitals as early as June 2027. It will then designate multiple prefectures as secondary capitals simultaneously in October or November that year.

Secondary capital development policies, including budgets and tax measures, will be drawn up for each designated prefecture in spring 2028, taking into account the views of relevant local governments.

In October this year, the central government adopted a cabinet order stipulating the criteria for designation as secondary capitals. Hokkaido, Aichi, Osaka and Fukuoka prefectures meet the requirements, including those linked to population and economic scale, and are seeking designation.

All four are expected to be designated if they apply after concluding cooperation agreements with ordinance-designated cities within their prefectures.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]