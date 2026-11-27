Kobe, Nov. 27 (Jiji Press)--The government of the western Japan city of Kobe on Friday submitted to the city assembly a draft ordinance to introduce a tax on vacant condominium units in central areas, aiming to reduce investment-driven vacancies and promote the effective use of housing.

If enacted, it would mark the first tax in Japan targeting vacant condominium units specifically. The city aims to introduce the tax in fiscal 2030.

The levy would be imposed on owners of units without resident registration in condominiums located in such central areas as the Sannomiya and Motomachi districts.

The tax would consist of 0.7 pct of a condominium unit's assessed value plus an additional amount based on its location and floor area.

It would be collected as a non-statutory ordinary tax, whose revenue use is not restricted. Tax reductions or exemptions would be available when resident registration is temporarily absent due to relocation, inheritance or other reasons, or when less than one year has passed since the unit was put on the rental market.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]