Tokyo, Nov. 27 (Jiji Press)--Total income for political organizations in Japan in 2025 rose 11.8 pct from the previous year to 104,773 million yen, internal affairs ministry data showed Friday.

Revenue from political fundraising parties totaled 6,349 million yen, jumping 37.3 pct from 2024, when many such events were voluntarily suspended in the wake of a slush funds scandal involving factions of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

The data covered funds reports from a total of 2,984 political parties, fund management bodies for politicians and other entities. Their combined expenditures fell 1.1 pct to 103,053 million yen.

The number of organizations that held fundraising parties rose by 14 to 284.

Specified fundraising parties, generating revenue of 10 million yen or more, increased by 63 to 233.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]