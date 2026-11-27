Tokyo, Nov. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Friday came up with a draft set of proposals including the distribution of 10-million-yen benefits each for third and subsequent children as part of a population strategy the government plans to formulate by year-end.

The draft, compiled at a meeting of the party's population strategy headquarters, also includes large-scale tax reductions to support childbirth and child-rearing, and the establishment of a population strategy agency, which would be in charge of related measures.

"I want to issue a message convincing people that the government is serious about the idea of letting the entire society support child-rearing," Hakubun Shimomura, chief of the headquarters and former LDP policy head, told reporters after the meeting.

He showed a plan to incorporate concrete measures into the government's Basic Policy on Economic and Fiscal Management and Reform for 2027.

The draft sets basic policies of slowing the pace of population decline and creating a society adapted to a decreasing population, calling for expanding eligibility age for free nursery services and support for fertility treatment.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]