Hanoi, Nov. 27 (Jiji Press)--Member states of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership agreed Friday to provisionally set up in Japan its support office, which will be in charge of arranging meeting schedules and managing documents.

They hope to launch the operations of the office in 2027.

At their two-day ministerial meeting in Hanoi through the day, the members of the Japan-led multilateral free trade pact also agreed to begin membership negotiations with Indonesia, the Philippines and the United Arab Emirates.

"I expect that the new support office will underpin the CPTPP members' discussions and activities, and contribute to the effective implementation of the trade agreement," Tomu Tanigawa, state minister at Japan's Cabinet Office, told reporters after the ministerial meeting.

The CPTPP is composed of 12 countries, including Vietnam, which holds the trade framework's 2026 presidency, and Britain.

Japan and other member states of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership hold second-day talks of their two-day ministerial meeting in Hanoi on Friday.

The 2026 logo of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]