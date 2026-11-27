Tokyo, Nov. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japan's National Governors' Association urged Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Friday to quickly correct the disparities in tax revenue between Tokyo and other prefectures.

"Accepting the voices of local governments, we will work on the issue in line with the national government's tax system reform package and its Basic Policy on Economic and Fiscal Management and Reform," Takaichi said at a meeting of the association held at the prime minister's office in Tokyo.

"We will cooperate with prefectural governors in order to create strong regional economies," she added.

"I hope the central government will work for the realization under the strong leadership of the prime minister," Shuichi Abe, president of the association and governor of the central prefecture of Nagano, said.

At the meeting, the governors' association stated that the tax revenue gaps between Tokyo, Japan's capital, and other prefectures have expanded and that the region-to-region disparities in administrative services, such as child-rearing support, have reached levels that cannot be ignored.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi (second from left) speaks at a meeting of the National Governors' Association held at the prime minister's office in Tokyo on Friday.

Shuichi Abe (center), president of Japan's National Governors' Association and governor of the central prefecture of Nagano, speaks at the group's meeting held at the prime minister's office in Tokyo on Friday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]