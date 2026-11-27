Tokyo, Nov. 27 (Jiji Press)--An artificial intelligence strategy panel of Japan's government on Friday outlined a draft bill to amend the AI law to strengthen the state's authority and introduce penalties amid the rapid advancement of the new technology.

The government aims to finalize the bill early based on the outline and submit it to the Diet, the country's parliament.

The law, enacted in May 2025, is primarily intended to promote the utilization of AI. It also allows the government to investigate AI service providers and give them guidance, but the state's authority under the law is said to be weak.

Meanwhile, cyberattacks taking advantage of rapidly evolving AI technology are on the rise.

Against the backdrop, the outline of the draft bill obliges providers of advanced AI services to take measures to prevent cyberattacks, apparently with in mind OpenAI, which offers generative AI chatbot ChatGPT, and Anthropic, the developer of generative AI Claude.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]