Yokohama, Nov. 28 (Jiji Press)--The two bodies were found in the mountains in the town of Shichikashuku, Miyagi Prefecture, northeastern Japan, on Friday, the Kanagawa prefectural police said Saturday.

One of the two may be a missing high school girl's body, investigative sources said.

The Kanagawa police have arrested a man on suspicion of kidnapping the 16-year-old first-year high school student of Yokohama, the capital of Kanagawa, eastern Japan.

According to the sources, the suspect is Makoto Oga, 33, of Ogawara, Miyagi. It is unclear whether he has admitted to the allegations. The Kanagawa and Miyagi prefectural police will establish a joint investigative headquarters.

The family of the student reported to a Yokohama police station Oct. 26 that the student was missing, saying that she had not returned home after the family dropped her off at a local station the previous day.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]