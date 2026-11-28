Shanghai, Nov. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japanese and Chinese experts held face-to-face talks in Shanghai in a two-day bilateral strategic dialogue until Saturday, Japanese organization Genron NPO said.

The event, co-hosted by Genron NPO and China's Shanghai Institute for International Studies, marked the first in-person talks between Japanese and Chinese intellectuals since Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's parliamentary remarks about a Taiwan contingency in November last year, which angered Beijing, according to the Japanese organization.

The strategic dialogue was attended by 10 Japanese participants, including Hirohide Yamaguchi, chairman of Nikko Research Center Inc. and former Bank of Japan deputy governor, and Keio University professor Tomoki Kamo, as well as about 20 Chinese participants, including Chen Dongxiao, president of the Shanghai institute. They exchanged views on economic security and the possibility of economic cooperation between their countries.

At a press conference in Shanghai, Yasushi Kudo, head of Genron NPO, expressed a sense of crisis over the halt to dialogue between Japan and China amid drastic changes in the international situation.

"We've succeeded in opening the door to dialogue through efforts by the private sector. We hope this will serve as a basis for intergovernmental dialogue," Kudo said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]