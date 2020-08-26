It Came from Osaka! Expo 2025 Gets Unique Logo

Newsfrom Japan

On August 25, the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition unveiled the logo for the Osaka Kansai Expo. Designer Shimada Tamotsu said the logo, resembling a creature made up of loosely connected red cells, expresses the brilliance of life. The five “eyes” are a reference to the five cherry blossom petals used in the logo for the 1970 Osaka Expo.



The 2025 Osaka Kansai Expo logo (left; © Jiji) alongside the 1970 Osaka Expo logo (© Kyōdō).

The unique design has got social media in Japan buzzing with reactions and parodies.

There were 5,894 submissions for the logo competition, which were whittled down to a shortlist of five. After seeking opinions from the general public, a selection committee made the final decision.

The Osaka Kansai Expo is due to be held from April 13 to October 13, 2025, in Yumeshima, Osaka.

(Originally published in Japanese. Banner photo: Shimada Tamotsu of the Team Inari design studio stands beside the winning Osaka Kansai Expo logo design on August 25, 2020. © Jiji.)