Makino Park is named after Makino Tomitarō, a Sakawa native who is considered the father of Japanese botany. In addition to somei yoshino, the park features many different cherry blossom varieties, some of which, like ōshimazakura, sendaiyazakura, and wakakinosakura, were identified and named by Makino himself.

Ongoing efforts have been made to keep the park’s cherry trees young and vigorous by replacing aging sakuras with younger ones every 10 years. During the cherry blossom festival, shops open to sell food and drinks, including alcoholic beverages. For a fee, the shops also offer hanami seating, which is popular with revelers wishing to enjoy nighttime yozakura. Sakawa is also famous for its sake, and the town’s biggest brewery—Tsukasabotan—is located right next to Makino Park.

Makino Park (Kōchi)

Varieties: Somei yoshino, yamazakura, etc.

No. of trees: 350

When: Late March to early April

Hours: Open 24 hrs.

Food, drinks: Served by shops during the cherry blossom festival

Admission: Free

Address: 2458 Kō, Sakawa-chō, Takaoka-gun, Kōchi

Website: Visit Kochi

Nearby hanami sites

Sakura 100: Japan’s Best Blossoms

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Sakawa Tourism Association.)