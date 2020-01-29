Kagamino Park’s biggest attraction is an enchanting, 200-meter-long sakura tunnel that is lit up with lanterns at night during the hanami season. The beautiful blossoms also add pageantry to the ceremony for incoming students at the adjacent Kochi University of Technology in April each year.

Kagamino Park is located in the city of Kami, where Yanase Takashi—creator of the popular picture book and anime series Anpanman—grew up and where the Yanase Takashi Memorial Hall and Anpanman Museum is now located. The city’s information desk in front of JR Tosa-Yamada Station is colorfully decorated with Anpanman characters.

Kagamino Park (Kōchi)

Varieties: Somei yoshino, yaezakura

No. of trees: 600

When: Late March to early April

Hours: Open 24 hrs.

Admission: Free

Address: Miyanokuchi, Tosa-Yamada-chō, Kami-shi, Kōchi

Website: Visit Kochi

Nearby hanami sites

Near Kagamino Park

Sakura 100: Japan’s Best Blossoms

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Kami City Tourism Association.)