The park boasts some 2,600 cherry trees that have been planted along the approach to Mochio Shrine and surrounding areas. A spectacular view awaits those who stroll through the beautiful “sakura tunnel” and climb up the 290 stone steps to the hilltop shrine.

The Miyakonojo Mochio Cherry Blossom Festival is held each year when the sakuras are in full bloom. The cherry blossoms here are illuminated at night, which, along with the rows of festival food stalls, attract locals and tourists alike. A popular spot for couples is a lovers’ tree-planting monument, said to bring happiness to those who ring its bell.

Mochio Park (Miyazaki)

Varieties: Somei yoshino, yaezakura

No. of trees: 2,600

When: Late March to early April

Hours: Open 24 hrs.

Picnic: Yes

Admission: Free

Address: 6633 Yokoichi-chō, Miyakonojō-shi, Miyazaki

Website: Miyakonojo Tourism Association (Mochio Park)

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(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Miyakonojō City.)