Tokyo, Nov. 2 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's administration is considering introducing a registration system for foreign agents as part of its planned antiespionage legislation.

Under the expected system, individuals and organizations that collect information or engage in influence operations on behalf of foreign governments would be obliged to register, so that such activities would be made visible.

The Japanese government plans to submit related legislation to the Diet, the country's parliament, as early as next spring. It set up a panel of experts to discuss strengthening intelligence capabilities and presented a concrete plan for the registration system at a meeting last week.

The government is examining the idea of obliging workers for consulting companies, think tanks and advertising agencies to register in advance if they contact public servants, disseminate information that may affect public offices elections, or provide monetary or other benefits.

The government intends to penalize those who fail to register although they are required to, as well as registered individuals who falsify their identities or make threats.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]